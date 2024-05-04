Jitendra Nath Chakravorty memorial table tennis competition inaugurated in Dibrugarh

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The second Jitendra Nath Chakravorty memorial Upper Assam table tennis prize money competition was inaugurated by District sports officer Sami Saikia at Gyan Dayini table tennis academy in Dibrugarh on Friday. The sports event was organised by Gayan Dayini Sabha in association with Dibrugarh District Sports Association(DDSA).

Along with Shami Saikia, Ramendra Nath Chakravorty, NIS, cricket coach, Pranob Baruah, former Ranji Trophy player, Arup Kumar Borthakur, president, Gayan Dayini Sabha, Anuj Kumar Baruah, secretary, Gayan Dayini Sabha were present during the inauguration programme.

The competition will be divided between different groups from age 9 to 16. Altogether, 170 participants have enrolled for this competition.

