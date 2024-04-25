Prime Table Tennis league to held at Olympic Sports Centre in Palava City

Mumbai: After a successful season 1, the second season of Prime Table Tennis will be held on April 27 and 28, 2024. Building on the foundation of the first season which focussed on players from Thane District Table Tennis Association, the second season will focus on top players from Maharashtra.

The second season will be held at Olympic Sports Centre in Palava City and the league has already inked a 5 year MOU with Maharashtra State Table Tennis Association, representing a significant leap towards popularizing the sport, making it more accessible and engaging to a broader audience.

Season 2 will feature 8 teams, taking a total of 56 top-tier athletes with 7 players representing each team. IANS

