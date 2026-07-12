Jorhat clinch two-wicket win over Nagaon in ACA Girls’ U-15 Inter-District clash

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Jorhat registered a hard-fought two-wicket victory over Nagaon in the ACA Girls’ Under-15 Inter-District Cricket Championship at Judges Field here on Saturday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Nagaon were bowled out for 91 in 34.3 overs. Piyangshi Das top-scored with 17 runs, while Sampurna Priyam Kashyap produced an impressive spell to claim 3 wickets for 19 runs. Rashi Das also bowled effectively, taking 2 wickets for 6 runs.

Chasing a modest target of 92, Jorhat found the going tougher than expected and lost wickets at regular intervals. However, they eventually reached the target in 27.5 overs, finishing on 92 for 8.

Barsha Rani was the top scorer for Jorhat with 20 runs, while Sunita Deka and Ayushi Das picked up two wickets each for Nagaon.

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