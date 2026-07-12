Tim Merlier powers to second consecutive Tour de France stage win in Dordogne sprint

PARIS: Belgian Tim Merlier dominated a bunch sprint finish for the second day running to win the eighth stage of the Tour de France on Saturday.

Merlier seemed out of contention when he was caught out of position in the last few hundred metres, but launched a long-range charge to reel in his rivals and beat Ethiopia’s Biniam Girmay into second place. Dutchman Olav Kooij finished third.

It was Merlier’s fifth stage victory in his third Tour appearance and also brought him to within 15 points of Denmark’s Mads Pedersen in the sprinters’ green jersey competition.

The eighth stage in the Dordogne region, known for its 1,000 castles and ancient cave drawings, had always looked set to finish with a bunch sprint.

Belgian Liam Slock tried to upset the formbook, setting off alone with 40km left after spending most of the day in a three-man breakaway.

But he was caught 1.3km from the line and while former world champion Mathieu van der Poel did his best to set up Alpecin-Premier Tech teammate Jasper Philipsen for the victory, Merlier proved too strong once again. Agencies

Also Read: Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets in ODI whitewash