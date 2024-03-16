Jorhat MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami laid Foundation stone for 4 Tennis courts

JORHAT: Hitendra Nath Goswami, MLA, Jorhat, laid the foundation stone for construction of ITF approved pro sports surface flooring for 4 Tennis courts at the Jorhat Tennis Courts premises on Friday.

The event was also attended by Pulak Mahanta, District Commissioner, Jorhat and the officials of Jorhat Tennis Club. This project, which cost will be around Rs 50 lakh, was sanctioned by Assam Government for promotion of tennis in Jorhat.

