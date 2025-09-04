Jyotiraditya Shivam Earns FIDE Rating from World Chess Federation

Our Sports Reporter

Guwahati: The World Chess Federation has awarded FIDE Rating to Genius Chess Academy player Jyotiraditya Shivam in its latest rating list released on September 1. He got 1426 Fide rating on the basis of his performances 2nd Guwahati Smart City International Open FIDE Rating Chess Tournament 2025 - Chief Minister Cup held in August in Guwahati. Genius Chess Academy conveys its heartiest congratulations to all of them on their achievement.

