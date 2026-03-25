Guwahati Open Junior Tennis Championship 2026 begins

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The ninth edition of the Guwahati Open Junior Tennis Championship 2026, organized by the Guwahati Tennis Association (GTA), got under way at the Tennis Centre, Rudra Singha Sports Complex, in the city today. Around 150 participants from different parts of the region are competing in the five-day tournament.

The championship features Boys’ and Girls’ Singles events in the Under-12, Under-14, and Under-18 categories, along with a combined Boys’ and Girls’ Singles event in the Under-10 category. Matches are being played across three courts.

The tournament offers a total scholarship prize pool of Rs 2,20,000, which will be awarded to all players reaching the semifinal stage across categories. Despite rain interruptions on the opening day, several matches across different categories were successfully completed at the time of filing this report.

Also Read: Anushka Earns First Call-Up as India Reveals T20I Squad for South Africa