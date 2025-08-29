Kamrup (M) and Goalpara Shine at All Assam U-14 Basketball Championship

GUWAHATI: Kamrup (M) team shone at the All Assam Inter-District Sub-Junior (U-14, boys and girls) Basketball Championship, held at Hojai. The three-day tournament ended on Thursday. The Kamrup (Metro) team won the winner’s trophy in the Girl’s category, and the bronze medal in Boy’s category.

The Guwahati Sports Association won the silver medal in Boy’s and bronze in Girl’s categories. In Boy’s category, Goalpara emerged the winner, while Golaghat won the silver in Girl’s section.

