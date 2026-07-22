Kamrup (M) Clinch Pilik Choudhary Memorial Inter-District School Football Title

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MORIGAON: Kamrup (M) district lifted Pilik Choudhary Memorial Inter-District School Football Tournament title by defeating Kokrajhar district 4-3 in the tie breaker in the exciting final match held at Dandua playground today. The match ended 2-2 in the scheduled time before it moved to penalty shootout.

Earlier, Kalyan Rajkhowa and Nirbhay Phukan scored for Kamrup while Akash Narzary and Ansula Narzary netted for Kokrajhar.

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