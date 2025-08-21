Pilik Choudhury U-15 Inter District School Football Tournament final today

Our Sports reporter

GUWAHATI: Numaligarh High School of Golaghat will face Urvashi Brahma Memorial High School of Chirang in the final of the Pilik Choudhury U-15 Inter District School Football tournament on Thursday. Numaligarh High School reached the final defeating The Living School of Dehmaji 6-0 in the first semi final. However Chirang School got walk over against Ghilamara Town High School of Lakhimpur in the other semi final. The final will be held on Thursday at the Nehru Stadium.

Also Read: Proteas pacer Rabada ruled out of Australia ODIs with ankle injury

Also Watch: