Kanak Lata Baruah Women’s T20 Inter District Cricket Tournament: Guwahati win by 37 runs

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati defeated Bilasipara by 37 runs in the Kanak Lata Baruah Women’s T20 Inter District Cricket Tournament at DN Singha Stadium in Goalpara on Wednesday.

Elected to bat, Guwahati posted 134-6 in their 20 overs. Shivani Bishnoi (33) and Sneha Sinha (25) were the major contributors. In reply, Bilasipara managed to score 97/5 in their 20 overs. Sumi Basumatary (34) was the top scorer and Diya Barman contributed 26 runs on the board. Ruhina Pegu took 2-24.

