Kanaklata Barua Women’s Inter-District Cricket Tournament from today

Kanaklata Barua Women’s Inter-District T20 Cricket 2025 begins Wednesday across six Assam venues, with the final scheduled for September 24.
Kanaklata Barua Women’s Inter-District Cricket Tournament 2025
Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Kanaklata Barua Women’s Inter-District Cricket Tournament 2025 (T20 format) will begin on Wednesday across multiple venues in the state. The participating teams have been divided into six clusters and the matches will be held at Barpeta, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Karbi Anglong and Bongaigaon. The second round of the meet will begin from September 20 and final is slated for September 24.

Barpeta
Kanaklata Barua Women’s Inter-District Cricket Tournament 2025

