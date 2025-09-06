Golaghat: Awards to two senior-most retired teachers in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: For the very first time, on the initiative of the Governor of Assam, an award has been introduced to honour retired teachers (living) of the state, who have contributed significantly to social life.

Accordingly, two distinguished retired teachers from Bokakhat sub-division in Golaghat district have been selected for this award, one on the sub-divisional basis and another on the educational block basis.

Among them, 87-year-old Maheswar Bora of the Komargaon area, being the oldest retired teacher of Bokakhat sub-division, received the award on the sub-divisional basis. The honour was formally conferred at his Kamargaon residence by Bokakhat SDO (Civil) Shivani Jarnagel and Block Elementary Education Officer (BEEO) Mukul Konwar.

Similarly, on the block basis, 82-year-old Rupeswar Morang, retired Headmaster of Bartika Adarsha Primary School, was honoured with the award. The recognition ceremony was held at his residence in Bartika, where Education Officer Mukul Konwar presented the award.

