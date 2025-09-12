Kanaklata Baruah Women’s T20 Inter-District Cricket Tournament: Guwahati beat Nagaon

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati beat Nagaon by 13 runs in the Kanaklata Baruah Women’s T20 Inter District Cricket Tournament at DN Singha Stadium in Goalpara on Thursday.

Batting first, Guwahati scored 81 runs in allotted 20 overs losing 9 wickets. Jyoti Devi scored 12 while Baibhabee Das contributed 11 runs. Jinakhi Baruah took 2 wickets for 19.

Nagaon failed to chase the small target and were bundled out for 68 in 18.1 overs. Baibhabee (3/8) and Sneha Sinha (3/10) were the most successful bowlers for Guwahati.

