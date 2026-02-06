Kerala to face Services in Santosh Trophy final

GUWAHATI: Muhammed Riyas PT scored once in each half while Muhammad Ajsal and Viknesh M found the net once as Kerala dominated Punjab in a 4-0 win in the semiifinal at the Dhakuakhana Football Stadium in Assam on Thursday.

The result ensured Kerala reached consecutive Santosh Trophy finals after nearly two decades.

It will face Services in the final, which beat Railways 2-0 in the first semifinal at the Silapathar Football Stadium, earlier in the day.

Abhishek Pawar shone for Services, netting once in each half to guide his team into the summit clash after two years.

Pawar scored with a brilliant half-volley just after the 30-minute mark, and then sent the goalkeeper the wrong way, converting from the spot in the second half. Agencies

