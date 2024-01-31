Khelo India Youth Games: Assam win multiple medals in Thang-Ta

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam collected multiple medals in the Khelo India Youth Games in Chennai on Tuesday. Most of the medals came in Thang-Ta. On the other hand Priyanuj Bhattacharyya stormed into the final in the boys singles event of Table Tennis.

Medal winners: Thang-Ta: L Ranat Singha (gold), L Aditya Sharma (silver), Sima Singha (gold), H Lenthol Singha (bronze), Memola Devi (bronze). Swimming: Subhranshini Priyadarshini (bronze).

