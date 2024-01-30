Local Sports

Assam swimmer Jananjoy Jyoti Hazarika wins gold in Khelo India Youth Games

Assam swimmer Jananjoy Jyoti Hazarika won gold medal in the Khelo India Youth Games in Chennai on Monday.
Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam swimmer Jananjoy Jyoti Hazarika won gold medal in the Khelo India Youth Games in Chennai on Monday. Jananjoy, participating in the 100m butterfly, clocked 0:55:56 on way to finish first. Assam won two more medals in the swimming. Trithank Pegu bagged a bronze in boys 100m freestyle and Jahnabi Kashyap collected a bronze medal in the girls 100m freestyle. Meanwhile, Kapil Sonowal won a bronze medal in the weightlifting (102kg).  Jakaria Islam and Drubadeep Singha gave a bronze medal to Assam in Kalaripayattu.

