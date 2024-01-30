Assam swimmer Jananjoy Jyoti Hazarika wins gold in Khelo India Youth Games

Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam swimmer Jananjoy Jyoti Hazarika won gold medal in the Khelo India Youth Games in Chennai on Monday. Jananjoy, participating in the 100m butterfly, clocked 0:55:56 on way to finish first. Assam won two more medals in the swimming. Trithank Pegu bagged a bronze in boys 100m freestyle and Jahnabi Kashyap collected a bronze medal in the girls 100m freestyle. Meanwhile, Kapil Sonowal won a bronze medal in the weightlifting (102kg). Jakaria Islam and Drubadeep Singha gave a bronze medal to Assam in Kalaripayattu.

Also Read: Assam swimmer Pahi Borah wins gold in Khelo India Youth Games in Tamil Nadu

Also Watch: