OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Kokrajhar is all set to host the 36th All-Assam Inter-District Judo Championship to be held at Kokrajhar District Sports Association (KDSA) indoor stadium from November 27. Preparations are going on in full swing.

In a press conference, the EM of BTC, Kharmeswar Ray, who is the treasurer of the organising committee, said that 400 players from 20 districts will participate in the championship. He said that the BTC, led by Hagrama Mohilary, had been giving due importance to exploring the sporting talents of the BTC region and hosting the Judo championship is also aimed at inspiring youths of BTC in the field of sports.

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