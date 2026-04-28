Kunal Stars with 14 Wickets as Guwahati Crush Bongaigaon in Nuruddin Inter-District Clash

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati registered a dominant innings-and-108-run victory over Bongaigaon in the Nuruddin Senior Inter-District Cricket tournament at the ACA Stadium here today.

Captain Kunal Sarma was the standout performer, delivering a sensational all-round bowling display by claiming 14 wickets in the match for just 78 runs.

Invited to bat first on Sunday, Guwahati declared their first innings at 283 for 5. Sumit Kashyap led the charge with 73, while Saahil Jain and Hrishikesh Tamuli contributed 55 runs each. For Guwahati, Achyut Das and Rupam Chetry picked up two wickets apiece.

In reply, Bongaigaon were bowled out today for just 65 in their first innings, courtesy of a fiery spell from Kunal Sarma, who returned impressive figures of 7 for 36. Biswajit Nath was the lone fighter for his side with 25 runs.

Following on, Bongaigaon showed some resistance in their second innings but were still dismissed for 110, falling short of avoiding an innings defeat. Sanjib Barman top-scored with 48. Kunal Sarma once again led from the front, finishing with 7 for 42 to seal a comprehensive victory for Guwahati.

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