Lainghinglova Hmar elected president of Northeast Football Development Council (NEFDC)

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Football Development Council (NEFDC) held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Mayang in Marigaon on Saturday. The meeting saw participation from all 8 member states marking a significant gathering for the region’s football development initiatives. A major highlight of the AGM was the election of new office bearers for the council. Lainghinglova Hmar, president of the Mizoram Football Association and Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare of Mizoram, was elected as the president of the NEFDC. Kipa Ajay, treasurer of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association would take the chair of Secretary General. On the other hand Sangrang Brahma, Secretary, Assam Football Association, elected for the post of assistant secretary general.

The AGM also discussed the promotion of the Dr. T Ao Cup and given the responsibility to Tripura Football Association to host the next edition of the meet. Another significant proposal was the introduction of the Northeast Champion League.

