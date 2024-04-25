Lakhimpur shine in State Arm Wrestling Championship in Guwahati

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: The Lakhimpur district team has managed to shine in the 1st State Arm Wrestling Championship-2024 and brought laurels to the district by winning the highest number of medals. The team has won a total of 28 medals, including 8 gold medals, 11 silver medals and 9 bronze medals in the championship. The event was held in Bhugeswari Phukanani Indoor Stadium in Guwahati from April 20 to April 21 under the auspices of People’s Arm Wrestling Association of Assam.

All these players are the trainees of Arm Pullers’ Club of North Lakhimpur and they have been qualified to participate in the National Arm Wrestling Championship to be held in Nagpur from June 6 to June 10 of the current year. People’s Arm Wrestling Association - Lakhimpur district general secretary Kanan Borgohain and several personalities of the district have congratulated the team for the feat.

