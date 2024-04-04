Lakhimpur yogis shine in Sub-Junior, Junior & Senior Girls & Boys National Yogasana Sports Championship

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: Six students of Akansha Yoga and Wellness Center, North Lakhimpur have brought laurels to the State as well as to Lakhimpur district by winning a total of nine medals in the 4th Sub-Junior, Junior & Senior Girls & Boys National Yogasana Sports Championship, 2024, held under the auspices of the Ministry of Sports and Youth Welfare at Vilai, Chhattisgarh.

Tulip Sarmah won gold medals in artistic pair, jointly in rhythmic pair events and silver medal in artistic solo competition of the senior girls’ category. In the junior category, Hirakjyoti Dutta won gold medal in artistic solo event, gold medal in artistic group event and silver medal in traditional Yogasana event. Jasashsya Nandini Sarmah won gold in the sub-junior girls’ category in the artistic group event and bronze in the rhythmic pair event while Anushka Sarmah won the bronze medal in the rhythmic pair event jointly. Mayuritrishna Gogoi and Jayita Borah finished fourth in the sub-junior girls category.

The competitors who won gold and silver medals in the National Yogasana Sports Championship, 2024 will have the opportunity to participate in the upcoming Asian Games Yogasana Competition, said Munindra Neog, the yoga instructor at Akansha Yoga and Wellness Centre and a national level referee.

