legendary Indian Cricketer Farokh Engineer in Guwahati city

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: ACA Cricket Academy is hosting an interaction session with legendary Indian Cricketer Farokh Engineer with the event named “An Evening with the Legend”. The event will be held at the 91 Yards Club Auditorium, ACA Stadium Complex, Barsapara on Saturday evening.

The enlightening conversation with Engineer will be led by veteran journalist and author Wasbir Hussain. During the event Engineer will share his illustrious career and his experiences in the world of cricket.

The event will also be graced by 95 years old, the senior most living cricketer of Assam, Naba Kamal Bhuyan as a special guest.

