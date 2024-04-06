Machkhowa Cricket Coaching Centre lift Dilip Kumar Chanda and Minati Chanda Memorial U-12 Cricket title

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Machkhowa Cricket Coaching Centre lifted the 2nd Dilip Kumar Chanda and Minati Chanda Memorial U-12 Cricket defeating hosts South Point School Cricket Academy by 6 wickets in the final held at the South Point School cricket field in the city today. Chasing 102 runs to win in 20 overs, Machkhowa reached the target in 15.3 overs losing 4 wickets thanks to a nice half century knock from Aman Konwar (54, 45 balls, 4X12)

Brief scores: South Point School Cricket Academy 101-9 (20 overs), Aryan Kashyap 18 no, Hirak Jyoti Singh 18, Machkhowa Cricket Coaching Centre 104-4 (15.3 overs), Aman Konwar 54, Zayan Zaman 22, Aditya Mahator 2-35.

Individual awards: Man of the final-Aman Konwar (Machkhowa Cricket Coaching Centre). Best batter: Tanveer Islam (WeRNE). Best bowler: Aditya Mahato (South Point School Cricket Academy), Best fielder: Anik Roy (South Point School Cricket Academy). Best wicketkeeper: Priyojit Choudhury (The Elite). Player of the tournament: Aditya Mahato (South Point).

