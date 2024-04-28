Legends Sporting Club, Navarang club make winning start at Nehru Stadium

GUWAHATI: Legends Sporting Club thrashed Chandmari Sports Club by 9 wickets in the opening game of the Rashmibala Tamuli GSA B Division Cricket held at the Nehru Stadium here today. The other match of the day between Navarang club and Nabajyoti Club was also a one sided affair where Navarang club won by 94 runs. Mriganka Sarma (66) of the winning team scored a half century in the game and his teammate Debojit Mahanta finished 4-10. Ankurjyoti Kalita (53) of Nabajyoti also scored a half century in the game. Earlier the competition was inaugurated by Sushanta Biswa Sarma, former cricketer and president of the Assam Volleyball Association in presence of eminent sports organizer Ganesh Tamuli and Paresh Chandra Das, President of Guwahati Sports Association.

Also Read: All India Karate Championship begins in Guwahati

Also Watch: