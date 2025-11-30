Lovlina Boxing Academy Partners with BCORE to Boost Assam Sports

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: In a major boost to Assam’s high-performance sporting ecosystem, the Lovlina Boxing Academy (LBA), under the Olympian Sports Academy Foundation, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bharat Centre for Olympic Research and Education (BCORE) at Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU). The MoU was formalised during a two-day visit by the LBA delegation to RRU that started on November 27.

The agreement marks the beginning of a strategic and long-term collaboration aimed at strengthening sports research, scientific training, athlete wellbeing, and advanced coaching methodologies. Under the MoU, both institutions will jointly work on sports science applications, performance analytics, psychological training modules, injury-prevention frameworks and modernised high-performance systems. The partnership positions LBA athletes to benefit from world-class research-driven support that aligns with global standards.

The LBA delegation comprised Tokyo Olympic medalist and Academy founder Lovlina Borgohain, senior coach and mentor Debo Kumar Baruah, Managing Director Jyotishma Lahkar, and youth leader and educationist Dheeraj Narayan Yadav, a core member of the Academy’s leadership team.

As part of the formalised partnership, LBA will gain structured access to RRU’s advanced sports science and research infrastructure, including biomechanics labs, performance analysis units, recovery science facilities, and academic expertise in sports technology, psychology and physical conditioning.

Speaking on the MoU signing, Lovlina Borgohain said: “This is a proud and important moment for us at LBA. By joining hands with RRU and BCORE, we are opening new doors for our athletes, doors that lead to scientific training, global benchmarks and structured pathways to success. Many young athletes, especially from small towns like where I come from, dream big but lack access to the right support systems. This partnership will help bridge that gap and bring world-class knowledge and facilities directly to them.”

