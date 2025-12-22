Sunrise Athletic Club lift Guwahati Football Premier League title

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Sunrise Athletic Club lifted the Guwahati Football Premier League (GFPL) title after defeating NorthEast United FC 3-1 in a keenly contested final played under floodlights at Judges Field here on Sunday.

This victory marked Sunrise AC’s second trophy in the span of a month, having recently won the GSA A Division Football League title.

A large and enthusiastic crowd turned up for the final, with supporters from both sides creating a festive atmosphere throughout the evening. Sunrise AC staged a strong comeback after conceding an early goal to win the final 3-1.

NorthEast United FC, coached by Naushad Moosa, started brightly and took an early lead in the ninth minute. A well-worked move saw Dallalmuon Gangte pick out Bekey Oram in space, and the midfielder unleashed a stunning 25-yard strike into the top-left corner, giving the Sunrise goalkeeper no chance.

The Highlanders came close to doubling their advantage soon after when Gangte’s precise cross found Danny Meitei, whose header struck the crossbar. The rebound fell to Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam, but his follow-up effort also rattled the woodwork.

Against the run of play, Sunrise AC drew level in the 30th minute. A free-kick bounced awkwardly in front of NorthEast United goalkeeper Arman Tamang, and Joseph Mayowaolaleye reacted quickly to slot home the rebound from close range. Eight minutes later, former NorthEast United FC player Alfred Lalruotsang gave Sunrise the lead with a fine finish.

In the second half, NorthEast United FC pushed hard for an equaliser and thought they had found it in the 85th minute when Mukul Panwar headed in from a corner. However, the goal was disallowed for a foul on the goalkeeper. Sunrise AC sealed the win deep into stoppage time, with Abujam Singh scoring a few seconds before the final whistle..

Dallalmuon Gangte finished as the tournament’s top scorer with 11 goals and was named Player of the Tournament. He also received the highest scorer award. Sunrise AC’s Md Abhujar was adjudged Best Goalkeeper, while NRL Football Academy won the Best Discipline Team award.

As champions, Sunrise AC received a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh along with the trophy. Runners-up NorthEast United FC were awarded Rs 7 lakh and the runners-up trophy. Losing semi-finalists FC Green Valley and Oil India Limited received Rs 1.5 lakh each.

The closing ceremony was attended by Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal as chief guest, with Dr Samujjal Bhattacharjya, chief advisor of AASU, as guest of honour. Several other dignitaries including the Mayor of Guwahati Mrigen Sarania and key officials of the Guwahati Sports Association were also present.

