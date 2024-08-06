Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh Secure Semi-Final Spots in Junior Boys’ National Football Championship

Jr Football: Assam bow out

NAGAON: Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh topped their respective groups and qualified for the semi-finals of the Junior Boys’ National Football Championship for Dr BC Roy Trophy Tier 2 at the Nurul Amin Stadium in Nagaon, Assam, on Monday, August 5, 2024.

Manipur swept aside Lakshadweep 6-0 to top Group A and confirm their spot in the semi-finals. Ngangom Washington Singh opened the scoring in the 32nd minute and MD Arish Khan (42') and Irom David Mangang (45') added two more before the break. Substitutes Yoihelba Thangjam (68') and Ningthoujam Dickson Singh (90+1') scored once each, while Mangang completed his brace (70') to wrap up a comfortable win for Manipur.

In Group C, Arunachal Pradesh required a three-goal victory over Sikkim to overtake Assam at the top of the table, and they executed exactly that. Milli Putum’s fourth-minute goal gave them the perfect start before Dodum Dari added a second in the 26th minute. Finally, Hanu Tari’s 65th-minute strike proved to be the decisive goal which dashed Assam’s hopes and took Arunachal Pradesh through to the semi-final.

