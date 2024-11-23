Mayank Chakraborty and Shahil Dey Selected for Advanced Coaching Camp in Singapore

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam’s International Master Mayank Chakraborty and Shahil Dey have been selected to represent India in an advance level coaching camp which will be held at Singapore from November 25. Both the players along with Laishram Imocha and Rishideep Bordoloi of Duliajan will also take part in the Singapore Open International Chess Tournament that will be held at the sidelines of the world Chess Championship from November 29. International chess Arbiter Biswajit Bharadwaj of Assam Chess Club will also be the part of the team.

