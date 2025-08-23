Meghalaya, Manipur, West Bengal, Jharkhand Advance in Sub-Junior Girls Championship

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JORHAT: Meghalaya, Manipur, West Bangle, Jharkhand advanced to the next round in the National Sub Junior Girls Football championship held at Jorhat stadium and Bapuji stadium, Mariani, on Friday. Manipur beat Assam by 2-1at Bapuji stadium while Meghalaya beat Gujarat by 1-0 at Jorhat stadium.

Moreover, Jharkhand beat Mizoram 5-0 at Jorhat stadium and West Bengal beat Odisha by 4-1 at Bapuji stadium in the evening session.

