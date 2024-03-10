GTC Women’s Cricket League: Gauhati Town Club, Icon Sports Club register wins

GUWAHATI: Gauhati Town Club (GTC) and Icon Sports Club won their respective matches in the 1st GTC Women’s Cricket League held at the Judges Field here today. Gauhati Town Club defeated 91 Yards Club by 6 runs and Icon Sports club won against NFRSA by 43 runs.

Brief scores: 1st match: Gauhati Town Club 137-4 (20 overs)- Gayatri Gurung 61, Maina Narah 38, Lakhipriya Chetia 2-25; 91 Yards Club 131-6 (20 overs), Khushi Sarma 48, Varsha Rajak 41, Gayatri Gurung 4-17.

2nd match: Icon Sports Club 120-9 (20 overs)- Jyoti Devi 40, RK Linthoingambi Devi 22, Shanti Rai 4-14, Genevie Pando 2-20; NFRSA 77 (18 overs)- Genevie Pando 20, Urmila Chatterjee 2-11, Luiza Tamang 2-11.

Also Read: Guwahati Sports Association to be organize Guwahati Open and Inter Club badminton from March 19

Also Watch: