Minister Raksha Khadse Visits Guwahati’s Khelo India State Centre of Excellence

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Khadse on Sunday visited the Khelo India State Centre of Excellence (KISCE) Assam and the High Performance Centre in Guwahati to review the region’s growing sports infrastructure and athlete development programmes.

During her visit, the Minister toured several advanced training and rehabilitation facilities at the High Performance Centre, including sports science laboratories, recovery and rehabilitation units, physiological and biomechanical assessment centres, and athlete support systems. The visit underscored the increasing role of sports science, technology, and data-driven training methods in shaping India’s evolving sporting ecosystem.

Khadse was accompanied by Kausar Jamil Hilaly, Special Secretary, Department of Sports and Youth Welfare; Ankur Bharali, Director, Department of Sports and Youth Welfare; D.K. Mittal, Regional Director, SAI Guwahati; the High Performance Manager of KISCE Assam; along with other senior officials from the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare.

Interacting with athletes from different disciplines, the Minister praised their dedication and commitment, encouraging them to pursue excellence with discipline, determination, and focus. She reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to strengthening grassroots sports infrastructure and creating world-class training environments for athletes across the country.

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