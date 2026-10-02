OIL Gold Cup: OILFC Secures Final Spot with Dominant 3-0 Victory Over Sporting Club

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Oil India Football Club stormed into the final in the OIL Gold Cup Football defeating Sporting Club, Delhi 3-0 in the second semifinal held at Duliajan on Thursday. Akrang Narzary opened the account in the 11th minute for OILFC. Later Sudem Wary and Milan Basumatary increased the margin in the second half. Oil India FC will now face Punjab FC in the final which is scheduled to be held on October 3.

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