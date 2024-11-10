Mohammedan Sporting Reaches Final of Capt N M Gupta Football Competition with 2-2 Draw Against Aizawl FC

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Mohammedan Sporting stormed into the final in Capt N M Gupta Football Competition in Silchar on Saturday. A draw against Aizawl FC was enough for Kolkata outfit to book their berth in the final and match between the two sides ended 2-2 draw. While Sanny and S Topper Meitei scored for Mohammedan Sporting, L Bawihtlk and E Lalchamliana wrote their name on the score board for Aizwal FC.

The final will be held on Monday where Mohammedan Sporting will face FC Raengdai (Manipur).

