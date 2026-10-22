Mohit Thakur Shines as Assam Crushes Tripura in Ranji Trophy Elite Match

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam registered a convincing nine-wicket victory over Tripura in the Ranji Trophy Elite match at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara here on Tuesday. It was the first win for Assam in the season and they took their points tally to seven.

Tripura, asked to follow on in the match on Monday, showed greater resistance in their second innings, with Manisankar Murasingh scoring a brilliant 161 off 160 balls and Sentu Sarkar contributing 59 off 98 balls. However, Assam's bowling attack continued to apply pressure, with Mohit Thakur taking five wickets for 101 runs. Roshan Alam and Hridip Deka claimed two wickets each as Tripura were bowled out for 307 in 67.4 over on day III, Tuesday.

Assam needed 36 runs to win the match and they reached the target in 13.2 overs to seal a nine-wicket victory. Nibir Deka remained unbeaten on 19, while Rishav Das finished unbeaten on 10.

Mohit Thakur, playing his second first class match, was named Player of the Match for his outstanding bowling performance, finishing with eight wickets across Tripura's two innings, including a five-wicket haul in the second innings.

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