AASU Condemns Racial Harassment of Tripura Youth, Demands Justice

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has condemned the alleged racial harassment of a young man from Tripura by content creator Amir Shokeen.

In a statement, AASU president Utpal Sarma said it was deeply unfortunate that people from the Northeast repeatedly faced humiliation in their own country simply because of their identity.

According to him, only those who have experienced such situations can truly understand the pain and indignity they cause.

Sarma expressed outrage over a video purportedly showing Shokeen making racist and objectionable remarks against the youth, questioning how many more times people from the Northeast would have to endure insults in other parts of the country.

He said the incident was not merely an insult to an individual but an attack on the dignity and self-respect of the entire Northeast. Such behaviour, he asserted, could not be justified as humour.

He pointed to the contrast between Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s description of the Northeast as ‘Ashtalakshmi’ and the alleged racial harassment faced by people from the region in the national capital.

While the region’s importance was acknowledged in public speeches, he questioned whether that respect was reflected in the everyday experiences of its people.

He also questioned why people from the Northeast continued to face ridicule over their physical appearance, language and culture even after identifying themselves as Indian citizens from a particular state.

“The people of the Northeast are neither guests nor outsiders in this country,” Sarma said, asserting that the region was their birthplace, workplace and pride.

He stressed that the people of the Northeast had contributed equally to the country’s independence and development.

Demanding strict legal action against the alleged conduct, the AASU president called upon the Delhi Government and Delhi Police to act promptly and ensure justice for the victim.

He stressed that the safety, dignity and equal rights of people from the Northeast must be guaranteed across the country, particularly in the national capital.

Sarma said racial discrimination could not be dismissed as a joke and called for accountability, asserting that every citizen must be able to live with dignity and a sense of security in their own country.

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