Morning Star FC to Represent Karbi Anglong in Prestigious 2026 Durand Cup

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC of Diphu has received an invitation to participate in the Durand Cup 2026, which is scheduled to begin on July 25.

Sharing the news on its official social media platforms, the club described the invitation as a proud milestone for both the team and the football fraternity of Karbi Anglong. It attributed the achievement to the dedication and hard work of its players, coaching staff, management, and supporters.

A total of 24 teams will participate in this edition of the prestigious championship. The group stage matches will be hosted across five cities, including three in the Northeast—Guwahati, Imphal, and Shillong.

Defending champions NorthEast United FC, based in Guwahati, will once again be in action, while Bodoland FC is also likely to participate in the tournament. The final match schedule is set to be released shortly.

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