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MoU Signed to Launch Talent Hunt Campaign for Aspiring Athletes in Assam

Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University and Jyoti Lalita Kanoi Foundation sign an MoU to identify and support emerging athletes from Assam’s rural, tea garden and remote areas.
Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University
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A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a significant step towards promoting grassroots sports and nurturing emerging talent, Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University and the Jyoti Lalita Kanoi Foundation have joined hands to identify and support promising athletes from the rural and remote corners of Assam. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Professor Hirendra Nath Sharma, Vice-Chancellor of Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University, and Jyoti Prasad Kanoi, Trustee of the Jyoti Lalita Kanoi Foundation, to facilitate the initiative.

The collaboration aims to provide talented youngsters, particularly those from rural communities, tea garden areas, and geographically isolated regions, with access to appropriate training, guidance, and opportunities to showcase their sporting abilities. As part of the partnership, a dedicated ‘Sports Talent Hunt Campaign’ will be launched to identify hidden sporting talent across the state and help aspiring athletes move towards a structured pathway for development and excellence in sports.

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Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University
Jyoti Lalita Kanoi Foundation
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