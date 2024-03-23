Nagaland: Assam bag highest number of medals at North East Games

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam athletes have once again showcased their brilliance at the North East Games being held in Nagaland. On Friday, the state’s contingent clinched numerous medals across various disciplines and took their overall medal tally to 94 (29-33-32), highest by any team in the competition.

However Manipur and Nagaland are still holding top two places in the medal tally only because of winning more gold. Manipur altogether collected 78 medals (32-22-24) and Nagaland 81 (31-22-28).

On the fourth day of competition, Assam archers won 13 medals including five gold. In the Indian Round Individual Men category, Ritumoni Swargiari won the gold medal, while Rajesh Narzary secured the bronze. The Indian Round Team Men’s gold was won by Arun Boro, Ritumoni Swargiari, Rajesh Narzary, and Monoranjan Boro. In the Compound Individual Men category, Hemanta Boro won gold, and Arnab Jyoti Deka won bronze. The Compound Team Men’s gold was won by Arnab Jyoti Deka, Manab Barman, Ujjal Bora, and Hemanta Boro. The Compound Mix Team gold was won by Arnab Jyoti Deka and Mainaw Narzary.

In the Indian Round Mix Team category, Arun Boro and Tutumoni Boro won silver. In the Compound Individual Men category, Ujjal Kumar Boro won silver, and Arnab Jyoti Deka won bronze. The Compound Team women won silver, consisting of Anjali Boro, Angelina Gogoi, Mainaw Narzary, and Syeda Nihad Omar.

In the Indian Round Individual Men category, Rajesh Narzary won bronze, and in the Indian Round Individual women category, Pallabi Boro won bronze. The Indian Round Team Women won bronze, consisting of Pallabi Das, Tutumoni Boro, Binamoni Roha, and Pallabi Boro. In the Compound Individual Men category, Arnab Jyoti Deka won bronze, and in the Compound Individual women category, Mainaw Narzary won bronze.

In track and field events, Ambrika Narzary soared to victory, claiming the gold medal in the long jump with an impressive leap of 5.97 metres. Rimpi Buragohain also displayed stellar performance, securing the silver medal with a jump of 5.96 metres. Meanwhile, Probal Konwar dominated the long jump event, clinching the gold medal with a remarkable distance of 6.95 metres.

Boxers from Assam also performed well by clinching several medals. Sujuma Boro in the women 45-48 kg category, emerged as the gold medalist. Swarasati Boro added to the state’s tally by winning the gold medal in the 48-50 kg category. Pwilao Basumatary, competing in the 66-70 kg category, secured a silver medal. Chitra Raj Limbu in the male 46-48 kg category, also won a silver medal.

In badminton, Santipriya Hazarika exhibited exceptional talent, clinching the gold medal in the women’s singles category, further bolstering Assam’s medal tally. In men’s doubles, Nibir R Choudhury and Sangram Chutia demonstrated formidable teamwork, clinching the gold medal.

The Taekwondo team from Assam delivered stellar performances, with Sneha Gurung, Bristi Parashar, and Nirman Rupam Kashyap securing gold medals in their respective weight categories.

Assam women also won a gold medal in tennis.

