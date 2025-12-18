Nagaland Triumphs Over Manipur with 3-0 Victory in Santosh Trophy

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Nagaland delivered a commanding performance defeating Manipur 3-0 in a Cluster Round fixture of the Santosh Trophy Football held at the Umakanta Stadium in Agartala on Wednesday. Nagaland established control early in the match and maintained pressure throughout both halves. S. Ayenmongba opened the scoring for Nagaland just seven minutes into the match and Yhoto Lohe doubled the lead in the 39th minute. S. Ayenmongba found the net again in the 53rd minute to secure his brace and seal the 3-0 win.

