Nagaland doesn’t host a festival; it embodies celebration itself: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today commended the vibrant spirit of Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival, describing it as a powerful reflection of India’s cultural richness and the enduring vitality of its tribal heritage.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the Northeast today represents the face of a new, confident India. Applauding Nagaland’s unique cultural identity, PM Modi observed that the state does not merely host a festival; it embodies celebration itself, truly justifying its proud title as the Land of Festivals.

Responding to a post by Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on X, PM Modi said, “In this engaging article, Union Minister Shri @JM_Scindia describes Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival as a kaleidoscope of the human spirit and a masterful convergence of the ancient and the contemporary. He reiterates that our country will rise only when the Northeast shines. (PIB)

Also Read: Hornbill Festival: Tribal Performances Shine on Day 4 in Kisama