Nagaon Rangers clinch last-ball Assam Premier League thriller despite Prachurya Kataki’s fifer

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Prachurya Kataki produced the best bowling figures of the tournament so far with a sensational 5/19 but ended up on the losing side as Nagaon Rangers edged Tezpur Titans by three runs in a thrilling encounter of the Assam Premier League at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati on Friday.

Nagaon Rangers posted 123 in 19.3 overs, with Jitu Ali leading the way with a brisk 45 off 33 balls. Dhruv Raaj Borah provided valuable support with 36 off 30 deliveries. Ayushman Malakar of Tezpur Titans finished with 3/27.

In reply, Tezpur Titans lost wickets on regular intervals and finally bowled out 120 on the final ball of the match. Roshan Topno (31 off 35 deliveries) and Wasim Akram Haque (21 off 14 balls) were the major contributors for Titans.

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