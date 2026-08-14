Local Sports

Sumit, Dipak power Charaideo Sunrisers to dominant 7-wicket win over Jorhat Stallions in Assam Premier League

Charaideo Sunrisers beat Jorhat Stallions by seven wickets as skipper Sumit Ghadigaonkar hit an unbeaten 56 and Reshabh Dipak starred with ball and bat.
Charaideo Sunrisers
Published on

Our sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Rode on two good performances from Skipper Sumit Ghadigaonkar and bowler Reshabh Dipak guided Charaideo Sunrisers 7-wicket victory over against Jorhat Stallion in the Assam Premier League tie here on Thursday.

Invited to bat first. Jorhat Stallions posted 128/8 in 20 overs. Captain Swarupam Purkayastha (28) was the top scorer while Rajveer Singh contributed 22, Reshabh Dipak took four wickets giving away only 18 runs.

Charaideo Sunrisers chased down the tarter in 14.3 overs losing three wickets. Captain Sumit Ghadigaonkar scored unbeaten 56 off 44 balls with five fours and two sixes. Dipak also performed well with the bat contributing unbeaten 34 off just 11 balls with four sixes. Dyutimoy Nath finished with 2/27.

Match no. 26

Guwahati Royals: 136/6 in 20 overs

Rishav Das          39 (35)

Nibir Deka            33 (34)

Sanjay Singh                   17 (15)

Shubham Gupta         2/26

Bikiran Das    1/22

Rajesh Prasad           1/23

Barpeta Braves: 137/6 in 19.4 overs

Denish Das    52 (41)

Pranjal Paul   24 (35)

Saurav Dihingia         23 (18)

Deepak Gohain          2/18

Bastab Roy              1/26

Mrinmoy Dutta        1/33

¨    Barpeta Braves won by 4 wickets

Also Read: Mitchell Starc becomes Test cricket’s most successful left-arm bowler, surpassing Rangana Herath

Assam Premier League
Jorhat Stallion
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com