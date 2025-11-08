Nagaon Sports Association to host 77th ID Cup Football Tournament from Nov 9

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Nagaon Sports Association is set to organize the 77th Independence Day Cup Football Tournament, a prestigious all-India invitational prize money tournament, from November 9 at the Nurul Amin Stadium here.

This year’s tournament will feature 16 teams competing for the coveted trophy. The matches will be held at various venues, including the Nurul Amin Stadium, Kapahera, Saraibahi, Chaparmukh, Jajori, and Raidongia.

The tournament promises to be an exciting event, with top teams from across the country participating. Last year’s finalists, including Oil India Football Club from Duliajan, River Gangtok from Sikkim, Three Brothers from Mizoram, Shadar Hill Football Club from Manipur, PFR Shillong, Assam Police, and Assam State Electricity Board Sports Club, are expected to be among the contenders.

The tournament is a testament to the rich sporting heritage of Nagaon and its ability to host high-profile events. The Nagaon Sports Association has been organizing this annual event for 77 years, making it one of the most anticipated sporting events in the region.

