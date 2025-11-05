Centre sanctions Rs 8.48 crore for final survey of Sikkim’s Melli-Dentam rail line

GANGTOK: The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned Rs 8.48 crore for the Final Location Survey (FLS) of the proposed Melli-Dentam railway line project in Sikkim. This crucial allocation marks another step forward in extending railway connectivity to the southern and western regions of the border State.

The Railway Ministry communicated the FLS fund allocation to the Northeast Frontier Railway through an official letter issued on October 24.

It may be recalled that Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba had met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on July 25 this year, urging him to expedite processes related to the Melli-Dentam railway project.

The MP had pressed for the timely completion of the FLS, preparation and approval of the Detailed Project Report (DPR), and the early execution of the project, citing its importance for improving accessibility, promoting tourism, and strengthening national security in the region. (ANI)

Also Read: Heavy snowfall blankets Indo-China border; red alert issued in Sikkim