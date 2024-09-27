Narengi Royal FC triumphs Over New Star Club 3-1 in GSA B Division Football League

GUWAHATI: Narengi Royal FC registered 3-1 win over New Star Club in the GSA B Division Football League match held at the Nehru stadium here today. Maneswar Mushahary scored a brace inside the first hour of the match while Loendra Basumatary scored in the dying moments of the match for the Narengi Royal. Mridul Ali netted the lone goal for New Star in the 54th minute of the match.

In the C Division League match at the same venue, West Guwahati Club beat Guwahati United FC by 5-0. Banjamin scored four goals while Dhanjit Boro scored the other goal.

Frontier Club will face Rising Eleven Club in B Division while Pragjyotishpur FC will take on Udayan Kristi Sangha in C Division on Friday.

