National School Rating Chess Championship Concludes at Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The National School Rating Chess Championship concluded at the Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex here on Wednesday.

The championship featured competitions across various age categories. Three Assam players finished among the top four in their respective categories. Tanmoy Rajbongshi secured third place in the Under-15 category, while Sarvi Choudhury and Hridika Das finished third and fourth respectively in the Under-17 category. The championship witnessed enthusiastic participation, with around 1,200 players from different parts of the country competing in the event.

