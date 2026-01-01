Local Sports

National School Rating Chess Championship Concludes at Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex

The National School Rating Chess Championship concluded at the Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex here on Wednesday.
National School Rating Chess Championship
Published on

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The National School Rating Chess Championship concluded at the Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex here on Wednesday.

The championship featured competitions across various age categories. Three Assam players finished among the top four in their respective categories. Tanmoy Rajbongshi secured third place in the Under-15 category, while Sarvi Choudhury and Hridika Das finished third and fourth respectively in the Under-17 category. The championship witnessed enthusiastic participation, with around 1,200 players from different parts of the country competing in the event.

Also Read: Prajwal Dev gets wildcard entry for Bengaluru Open 2026

Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex
National School Rating Chess Championship

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com