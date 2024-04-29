Navarang Club, Brahmaputra Boys win at Rashmibala Tamuly GSA B Division Cricket League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Navarang Club defeated Rising Eleven by 62 runs in the Rashmibala Tamuly GSA B Division Cricket League match held at the Nehru Stadium here today. Bastab Hazarika of winning team played a well composed unbeaten knock of 70 runs (35 balls, 4X4, 6X6).

In the other match Brahmaputra Boys Club won against Maharana AC by 7 runs. Dipak Das (60 no) of Brahmaputra Boys scored a half century.

