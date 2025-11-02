Need to include players in skill development programme: Madhurya Barua

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 107th birth anniversary of noted sports personality, organizer, and journalist Pulin Das was celebrated along with the Pulin Das Memorial Lecture at India Club in the city on Saturday. The event was organised by the Pulin Das Memorial Committee.

Former international shuttler and Executive Director of Oil India Limited, Madhurjya Barua, attended the occasion as the chief guest and delivered the memorial lecture on “Role of corporate entities in developing the sports ecosystem in our country with specific reference to Assam.” Eminent social worker and Padma Shri awardee Ajoy Dutta graced the occasion as the guest of honour.

Barua, who described himself as a product of Guwahati, fondly recalled Pulin Das as someone who had a huge influence on his life during his formative years. Having earlier worked with the governments of Rajasthan and Odisha, Barua expressed concern that Assam was lagging far behind in sports development. He emphasised the need for greater corporate involvement in promoting sports and lamented the lack of professionalism and sincerity at the grassroots level in the state.

A former junior national champion and India’s No. 1 men’s shuttler in his time, Barua suggested that the Assam government should include players under skill development programmes to strengthen the sports industry in the long run.

He also regretted that Pulin Das, despite being a towering and pioneering figure in Assam’s sports history, did not receive due recognition. Barua appealed to the government, sports organisers, and the public to ensure that Pulin Das’s legacy is properly honoured.

Echoing similar sentiments, Padma Shri Ajoy Dutta said Pulin Das devoted his entire life to the welfare of society but received little in return.

The president and secretary of the Pulin Das Memorial committee Nayan Prasad and Kalyan Kumar Das also attended the programme.

