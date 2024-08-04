Paris Olympics 2024: Assam’s Lovlina Borgohain Misses Boxing Medal; Knocked Out In Quarterfinals

PARIS: India's pursuit of a medal in boxing got shattered on Sunday as Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain was knocked out of the Paris Olympics 2024.

The star boxer lost in the quarter-finals against Li Qian of China in the women’s 75kg quarterfinal bout.

India's hopes of a medal in boxing rested on Lovlina's shoulders as all the other Indian boxers crashed out of the tournament. However, that got crushed as the Chinese pugilist beat Lovlina by a 4-1 split decision.

Qian started off the match impressively as the Chinese won the first round with a 3-2 split decision and she emulated this performance in the second round, winning by a similar margin.